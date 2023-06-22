COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2025, according to his Twitter page.

St. Clair and his Bellefontaine team participated in a 7-on-7 camp at Ohio State on Wednesday. He announced his commitment to the Buckeyes just a few hours later.

The rising junior is a four-star prospect and the No. 13 ranked quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 24/7 Sports.

St. Clair chose the Buckeyes over several teams, including Alabama, Michigan, Florida and LSU.

During the 7-on-7, St. Clair was competing against the Findlay Trojans and quarterback Ryan Montgomery who has also been offered by Ohio State. Both St. Clair and Montgomery threw three touchdowns in the game, which Findlay won.