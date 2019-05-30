Bell leads Lisbon during his senior year

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Future Akron Zip Logan Bell finished his prep career by winning 7 games, posting an ERA of 0.92 and a WHIP of 0.95 while striking out 131 batters in only 61 innings. Bell also led the Blue Devils in hitting with a .506 average. Justin Sweeney, Josh Entrikin and Blake Reynolds all closed out the year with strong percentages across the board. Lisbon, as a team, batted .306 and reached base to the tune of .416 (OBP).
2019 Lisbon Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Doug Andric
Record: 12-13
Team Stats
Batting Average: .306
Earned Run Average: 3.08
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Logan Bell – .506 (39-77)
Justin Sweeney – .362 (29-80)
Josh Entrikin – .346 (28-81)
Blake Reynolds – .344 (31-90)
Hits
Logan Bell – 39
Blake Reynolds – 31
Justin Sweeney – 29
Josh Entrikin – 28
Nick Mundy – 27
Runs Scored
Justin Sweeney – 28
Logan Bell – 26
Tyler Welsh – 23
Doubles
Logan Bell – 14
Triples
Logan Bell – 3
Homeruns
Logan Bell – 1
Blake Reynolds – 1
Runs Batted In
Logan Bell – 27
Nick Mundy – 19
Josh Entrikin – 18
Pitching Wins
Logan Bell – 7-2
Justin Sweeney – 4-5
Earned Run Average
Logan Bell – 0.92 (61 IP)
Justin Sweeney – 3.30 (40.1 IP)
Innings Pitched
Logan Bell – 61.0
Justin Sweeney – 40.1
Josh Entrikin – 33.2
Strikeouts
Logan Bell – 131
Justin Sweeney – 40
Saves
Justin Sweeney – 2