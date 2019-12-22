Bell, Jets damage Steelers’ playoff hopes with 16-10 victory

New York's Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Le’Veon Bell helped deal his former team’s playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers entered the game controlling their postseason destiny and would have clinched a berth with wins in their final two games, but now need some help.

They also have more injury concerns as running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Mason Rudolph all left with injuries.

Bell ran for 72 yards while facing the team with which he spent his first six NFL seasons.

