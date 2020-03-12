Beith’s big game not enough as Lakeview boys eliminated

The Sailors finish the season with a record of (19-9)

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Brett Beith ended his high school basketball career with bang Wednesday night.

Beith scored all 11 of Lakeview’s 1st quarter points, and finished with a team high 41 points in their 75-51 loss to Sto-Rox in the Class 2A Second Round tournament game.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Vikings were led by senior Malik Smith, who finished with 29 points. Senior Jamil Williams added 21, and fellow senior Jamal Williams chipped in 14 for Sto-Rox.

Lakeview finishes the season as the Class 2A District Ten tournament champions, with an overall record of (19-9).