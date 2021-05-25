‘Being able to go through it with my brothers means the world:’ Warren JFK reacts to district semifinal win

The Lions will face off against Warren JFK on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian handled Southern 17-3 in the Division IV District Semifinal Tuesday evening at Cene Park. The victory improves the Lions to 18-4 on the season.

The Lions exploded for eight runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to win going away. They would collect 15 hits in the game while also benefitting from three walks, two hit batters and three costly Indian errors.

“We hit the ball very well,” said Lions coach Chris Gault. “I think that was the difference. When you can put the ball in play and hit the ball, you’re going to be super competitive.”

Senior catcher Aaron Gault drove in four runs in the win, while Drew Walker finished with three RBIs. Nate Garzanich drove in two runs in the win for the Lions.

“This is a surreal moment,” Gault said. “It’s something that we’ve always wanted to accomplish together as a team. I think we’re just going to go celebrate tonight and not really think about a whole lot else. I know we got a heck of an opponent ahead of us in JFK, so we’re going to have to go after them hard. It’s just a great feeling and just being able to go through it with my brothers means the world.”

Hayden Stewart picked up the win on the mound, striking out a total of seven in the victory.

With the win, Heartland Christian advances to face Warren JFK in the Division IV District Championship game. The Lions and Eagles will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park.