Beer pong? Indians pitcher to participate in charity tournament

Proceeds from the virtual tournament will be donated to charities fighting COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is among several celebrities listed as players in a charity beer pong tournament created by rapper Post Malone and friend Mike Stud.

“The Ballina Cup” is a virtual tournament with proceeds being donated to charities fighting COVID-19.

The eight-day tournament, slated to begin next week, will adhere with social distancing and happen via video chat from each of the celebrities’ homes.

There is a Cleveland feel to the list of celebrities.

According to TMZ, the players include Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek, former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly, country singer Kane Brown and former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer.