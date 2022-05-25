NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range baseball team downed fourth-seeded Columbiana 7-2 Wednesday to claim its second straight Division III District Championship.

Watch the above to hear from junior Billy Skripac and head coach Jim Hanek.

“This has been our goal for a while,” Skripac said. “To come here and win back-to-back district championships like this…it’s a big deal.”

“We were able to get off to a good start, score three runs in the first,” Hanek added. “Billy was dialed in for us as he’s been all year, did a great job. And then when Columbiana scored to make it 3-1, we were able to add a run in and get that lead back to two three at 4-1 and then to add runs later in the game.”

South Range improves to 22-2 on the season. Columbiana finishes the season with a 20-8 record.

The Raiders will play in the Division III regional semifinal against Gates Mills Hawken on Thursday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. in Massillon.