‘Been an unreal experience’: Hickory’s Whitehead making best of tough situation

Hickory senior Donald Whitehead might have played his final game with the rest of the season in question

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Needless to say, life as we know it has changed a lot the last two weeks, even for a high school kid like Donald Whitehead.

“Definitely crazy, like, I have never experienced this in my life,” Whitehead said on Monday. “Having school closed, no travel, no basketball and stuff, it has been crazy to experience but trying to get through it. I miss being with my teammates and coaches. It is a hard time but trying to get through it.”

At this point, Whitehead and his Hickory Hornets should know whether or not they would become the first boys basketball team to bring home a state championship. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they sit on hold in the Class 4A Quarterfinals.

“It is crazy,” Whitehead said. “We felt like we were on the road to be the first team ever to win states and it has been a crazy ride. For it to come to a stop all of a sudden is just scary and we are hoping we can still continue.”

It hits Whitehead more than most, the Region 5 Player of the Year is averaging over 21 points per game this season and might have played his final game without even knowing it.

“I know the last game I gave it my all and I enjoyed it with my teammates,” Whitehead said. “So if that was my last game I know I had fun with my teammates but we are just hoping to continue. It is still crazy to think about and try and wrap my mind around it that it could have been my last game but just hoping for the best.”

Like most of us, Whitehead passes the time with movies and games with family.

He also gets his basketball work done in the driveway, hoping for one last chance to finish some business with the Hornets.

“We are very hungry,” Whitehead said. “We feel like we are arguably the best Hickory team of all-time and we are very hungry to prove we can get the first championship ever. It has been hard to deal with, but just being around great family and a great group of guys to talk with and help me out a lot even though it has been an unreal experience.”