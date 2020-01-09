Beeghly Buck Night! YSU men offering $1 tickets tonight

The Penguins host Oakland in their Horizon League home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team is hoping to “Pack the House” Thursday night with a $1 ticket promotion.

General admission tickets and popcorn can be purchased for just $1 each Thursday evening.

It is YSU’s Horizon League home opener, as the Penguins play host to Oakland. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

The Penguins are off to a (9-7) start and are undefeated on their home floor this season. Thursday night also marks the 25th meeting between YSU and Oakland, with the Golden Grizzlies leading the all-time series (16-8).