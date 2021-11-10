Beaver Local wrestling state runner-up bound for the Division 1 college ranks

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon senior Logan Ours officially signed a national letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Wyoming.

Ours is a two-time placer at the state tournament, finishing as the runner-up in 2021 and in sixth place in 2019.

During his high school career, he qualified for the state tournament three times and currently sits at 100 career wins.

He is a three-time district and sectional champion and also won the OVAC league title twice.

Ours also previously won an EOWL Championship.

Last season, he posted a record of 33-1, with his lone loss coming at state to Alek Martin, who was ranked fourth nationally.

Ours finished in third place at the NHSCA High School Nationals in both 2019 and 2021. He also posted records of 4-2 competing in Fargo, North Dakota in those same two years.