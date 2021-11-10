Beaver Local volleyball standout makes college choice official

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local senior Grace Hill has officially signed to continue her volleyball career at West Liberty University.

This past season, Hill piled up a total of 281 kills, posting a 52.9% kill percentage. She also added 54 blocks for the Beavers.

For her career, Hill amassed 685 kills and 147 blocks. She led Beaver Local to back-to-back OVAC Championships, as well as consecutive sectional titles.

For her efforts during her senior year, Hill was named All Buckeye 8 North, All-OVAC and District One First Team.