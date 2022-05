LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local standout Olivia Keller will continue her softball career at the next level at Geneva College.

A signing ceremony was held at Beaver Local High School on Wednesday.

Last season, Keller earned First Team All-Buckeye 8 honors for the Beavers.

In addition, she was also named First Team All-Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, but the honors did not stop there. Keller likewise was named First Team Eastern District as well as All Academic Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.