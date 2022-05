LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local senior Login Blissenbach has officially committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Defiance College.

A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday morning at Beaver Local High School.

During his senior campaign, Blissenbach tallied 30 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns.

For his efforts during his season with the Beavers, Blissenbach was named First Team Buckeye 8. In addition, he earned First Team All-Ohio Valley Athletic Conference as well as First Team All-Columbiana County.