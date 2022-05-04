LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local standout Brooke Talbot officially committed to continue her playing career in the college ranks with the Thiel Tomcats’ volleyball program.

A signing ceremony was held at Beaver Local High School on Wednesday morning.

During her senior season last fall, Talbot earned First Team All-Buckeye honors.

In addition, she was also named First Team District 1 and likewise garnered Third Team All-Ohio honors for the Beavers in 2021.

Talbot joins a Thiel program that finished last season with a record of 11-19.