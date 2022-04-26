LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local soccer standout Kaden Dowdell has officially committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level at Thiel College.

A signing ceremony was held at Beaver Local High School on Tuesday.

Last season, Dowdell earned a number of accolades for his play. He was selected to the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference First Team.

In addition, he also was named All-District, and likewise participated in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference All-Star game this past fall.