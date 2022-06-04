COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local junior Caleb White had quite a day at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament in Columbus. White competed in four different events and finished as the Division II State Runner-Up in the 200 Meter Dash.

White posted a time of 21.50 in the 200, and his 10.80 in the 100 Meter Dash was good enough for third place.

His 4×200 relay team, including James Monte, Tyler Prideau, and Ethan Agnew finished fourth overall. And the 4×100 relay team featuring Dylan Ferguson, Monte, and Agnew placed eighth in the state.

Overall, Caleb White helped contribute to all 20 points for the Beaver Local boys track and field team Saturday. The Beavers finished eighth overall in Division II.