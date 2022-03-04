LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Beaver Local High School track and field athletes will participate in the Indoor Track and Field Championships at SPIRE on Saturday.

Caleb White, James Monte, Joe Monte and Kodi Kinsey will all try to qualify for states this weekend.

White will run in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

James Monte will look to qualify in the 60m hurdles.

Joe Monte will participate in three events, the 60m dash, long jump and 200 meter dash.

As for Kinsley, she will participate in the long jump and run in the 60m hurdles and 200m dash.