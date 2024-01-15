EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Beaver Local star quarterback, Austin Cline, will continue his academic and football career at the University of Dayton.

Cline announced on social media he committed to play football for the Dayton Flyers.

“After a great official visit to the University of Dayton, I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Dayton Football,” said Cline in his post.

The Beavers quarterback threw for over 1,800 yards, rushed for over 1,200, and accounted for 41 total touchdowns this season. He will graduate with over 9,000 total yards, 9 school records and back-to-back seasons on The Big 22.

The University of Dayton is a Division I football program which competes in the FCS level. The Flyers were 4-7 this past season, 10th in the Pioneer League.