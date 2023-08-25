SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local picked up their first win of the season, a 40-21 road win against Salem.

It was a slow start to the game as the first quarter ended scoreless.

The Beavers found the scoreboard early in the second, followed up with back-to-back touchdowns to put the Beavers up 21 points to end the first half.

The Beavers opened up in the third with a fumble recovery, earning them good field position. On the ensuing drive, the Beavers found the endzone to take the lead 28-0.

Salem would answer mid-way through the third, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Beavers collected two more scores in the fourth.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Beaver Local (1-1) will host Jefferson in week three. Salem (0-2) will visit East Liverpool.