LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – This season felt like deja vu for the Beaver Local football team. After an 0-2 start, with losses to the same two teams as the previous year, the Beavers, again, went on a seven-game winning streak. Last year, that streak was snapped with a Week 10 loss to Wheeling Central Catholic.

“We had dealt with a little adversity last year and we didn’t handle it well,” said Beaver Local head coach Mike McKenzie.

That wasn’t the case this season. The Beavers put an exclamation point on the end of their season, battling late for a 14-point win over that Wheeling C.C. team.

“It was a very, very eerily similar start to what we had exactly in Week 10, but I guess it shows the growth of our kids,” McKenzie said. “We’ve been through it and they figured out how to battle through it and they kept battling and kept fighting.”

“I think us beating them this year gives us the momentum we need to go deep into the playoffs,” said Beaver Local senior Caleb White.

As a two-seed, the Beavers will start that playoff run in the comforts of their own home field.

“We had a huge crowd last week so if we put a beating on a team with a crowd like that, that’d be great,” White said. “It would give us even more momentum for the next weeks.”

During their eight-game winning streak, the Beavers were beating teams by more than 42 points per game.

“We talk a lot about being a family,” McKenzie said. “And just a chance to be able to spend another week or hope more than one week, be able to spend some weeks together and create that excitement in the community and everything where we’re ready to roll.”

“We have a pep rally this Friday to get us all kind of hyped up even more, but we can’t let the hype get to us,” White said. “We’ve got to just stay away from all that outside noise and stay focused on what’s ours.”

Beaver Local will host Akron Coventry this Friday at 7 p.m. in the Division VI playoffs.