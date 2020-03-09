Beaver Local leads the Valley with 7 wrestlers headed to State Tournament

The tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local will send seven wrestlers to the 2020 Wrestling State Championships this week. The list of state qualifiers this year includes 22 local wrestlers from 22 different high schools.

The tournament begins on Friday, March 13th and runs through Sunday, March 15th at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University in Columbus.

The following wrestlers have qualified:

DIVISION I

126 lbs Colin Roberts, Austintown Fitch, (11) 49-4

145 lbs Zach Richards, Austintown Fitch, (12) 43-13

285 lbs Joey Perez, Austintown Fitch, (12) 39-12

DIVISON II

113 lbs Nick Barber, Canfield, (11), 24-11

120 lbs Mark Emmerling, Beaver Local, (10), 32-11

132 lbs Logan Ours, Beaver Local, (10), 33-5 (19:II-120-6th)

132 lbs Howard Williams, East Liverpool, (11), 45-5

138 lbs Cole McComas, Beaver Local, (12), 37-5 (19:II-126-2nd, 18:II-113-2nd, 17:II-106-2nd)

145 lbs Devon Salsberry, Beaver Local, (11), 36-9

152 lbs Skyler Lasure, Beaver Local, (12), 36-6 (19:II-145-6th, 18:II-132-4th, 17:II-120-7th)

152 lbs Gage Bickley, West Branch, (12), 40-7

152 lbs Caiden Hart, Salem, (11), 34-5

160 lbs Logan Krulik, Beaver Local, (11), 39-6

182 lbs Anthony D’Alesio, Canfield, (12), 22-1 (19:II-182-1st, 18:II-170-3rd, 17:II-152-4th)

195 lbs Kenny Marra, West Branch, (11), 45-4

285 lbs Daniel Wirth, Beaver Local, (12), 30-6

DIVISION III

106 lbs Landen Duncan, Southington, (9), 27-6

120 lbs Michael Markulin, South Range, (10), 36-6

145 lbs Dylan Milhoan, Southern Local, (12), 38-5

220 lbs Anthony Czap, South Range, (12), 35-4 (19:III-220-6th)

220 lbs Bodey Kiko, United, (12), 33-8

285 lbs Jacob Kamperman, Columbiana, (11), 26-3