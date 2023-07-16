EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beavers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – Hubbard

• Aug. 23 – Edison

• Aug. 24 – at East Liverpool

• Aug. 28 – Oak Glen

• Aug. 31 – at Harrison Central

• Sept. 5 – Weir

• Sept. 7 – St. Clairsville

• Sept. 11 – at Steubenville

• Sept. 14 – at Indian Creek

• Sept. 18 – East Liverpool

• Sept. 21 – Cambridge

• Sept. 25 – OVAC Quarterfinal

• Sept. 27 – OVAC Semifinal

• Sept. 30 – OVAC Championship

• Oct. 2 – at United

• Oct. 5 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 11 – at Salem

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – at East Liverpool

• Aug. 23 – at Union Local

• Aug. 24 – Alliance

• Aug. 29 – Harrison Central

• Aug. 31 – at Steubenville

• Sept. 5 – at St. Clairsville

• Sept. 11 – East Liverpool

• Sept. 13 – Indian Creek

• Sept. 18 – at Brooke

• Sept. 19 – Cambridge

• Sept. 21 – at Weir

• Sept. 25 – OVAC Quarterfinal

• Sept. 27 – OVAC Semifinal

• Sept. 30 – OVAC Championship

• Oct. 3 – United

• Oct. 5 – Salem

• Oct. 7 – at Lakeview

Beaver Local High School

Nickname: The Beavers

Colors: Red and White

School address: 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location: 13187 State Route 7 Lisbon, Ohio 44432

