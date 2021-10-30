Beaver Local High School Girls’ Basketball preview

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Tony Sorge enters year #2 at the helm of the Beaver Local’s girls’ basketball program, his first with a ‘mostly’ non-pandemic off-season.

“After starting last season with very little varsity experience and a young team,” states Sorge. “We bring everyone back this year. We were able to get several players varsity experience last year, and we expect that to help us a lot this season. We have eleven varsity letter winners returning, with four of those being seniors. We’re looking forward to this year and expect to have a significant turnaround from last season.”

Beaver Local returns 5 starters from last year’s team – Halle Jordan (5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Peyton Roberts (6.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Olivia Keller (6.6 ppg, 4 rpg), Chansyn Hoppel (6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Jordan Palmer (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg).

Coach Sorge says, “We have a great group of seniors in Halle, Olivia and Chansyn. We expect them to lead the team. We also have another senior, Beth Kolkowski (10.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg in 2 games), who missed most of last season with an injury. If she is able to return, we’ll have four seniors that I have high expectations for leading our team. Jordan Palmer, a junior, is another player who has proven to be a leader in this group.”

Last year, both Jordan and Keller shot 32% from beyond the three-point arc.

The new season begins with a trip to East Palestine on November 22.

Beaver Local Beavers

Head Coach: Tony Sorge

2020-21 Record: 2-19

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 35.5

Scoring Defense: 54.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Jordan Palmer – 9.3

Rebounding: Peyton Roberts – 5.7

Steals: Jordan Palmer – 2.7

Three-Point Percentage: Halle Jordan – 31.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Halle Jordan – 68.0%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at East Palestine

Nov. 27 – Lisbon

Nov. 29 – East Liverpool

Dec. 4 – at Girard

Dec. 6 – at Indian Creek

Dec. 9 – Harrison Central

Dec. 13 – at Edison

Dec. 15 – at Carrollton

Dec. 20 – Steubenville

Dec. 30 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 6 – Indian Creek

Jan. 10 – at Harrison Central

Jan. 13 – Edison

Jan. 17 – Oak Glen

Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship

Jan. 26 – at Minerva

Jan. 29 – East Palestine

Jan. 31 – OVAC Tournament

Feb. 3 – OVAC Tournament

Feb. 7 – United

Feb. 10 – at Oak Glen