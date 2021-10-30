Beaver Local High School Girls’ Basketball preview

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Tony Sorge enters year #2 at the helm of the Beaver Local’s girls’ basketball program, his first with a ‘mostly’ non-pandemic off-season.
“After starting last season with very little varsity experience and a young team,” states Sorge. “We bring everyone back this year. We were able to get several players varsity experience last year, and we expect that to help us a lot this season. We have eleven varsity letter winners returning, with four of those being seniors. We’re looking forward to this year and expect to have a significant turnaround from last season.”
Beaver Local returns 5 starters from last year’s team – Halle Jordan (5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Peyton Roberts (6.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Olivia Keller (6.6 ppg, 4 rpg), Chansyn Hoppel (6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Jordan Palmer (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg).
Coach Sorge says, “We have a great group of seniors in Halle, Olivia and Chansyn. We expect them to lead the team. We also have another senior, Beth Kolkowski (10.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg in 2 games), who missed most of last season with an injury. If she is able to return, we’ll have four seniors that I have high expectations for leading our team. Jordan Palmer, a junior, is another player who has proven to be a leader in this group.”
Last year, both Jordan and Keller shot 32% from beyond the three-point arc.
The new season begins with a trip to East Palestine on November 22.
Beaver Local Beavers
Head Coach: Tony Sorge
2020-21 Record: 2-19
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 35.5
Scoring Defense: 54.7
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Jordan Palmer – 9.3
Rebounding: Peyton Roberts – 5.7
Steals: Jordan Palmer – 2.7
Three-Point Percentage: Halle Jordan – 31.8%
Free Throw Percentage: Halle Jordan – 68.0%
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 22 – at East Palestine
Nov. 27 – Lisbon
Nov. 29 – East Liverpool
Dec. 4 – at Girard
Dec. 6 – at Indian Creek
Dec. 9 – Harrison Central
Dec. 13 – at Edison
Dec. 15 – at Carrollton
Dec. 20 – Steubenville
Dec. 30 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 6 – Indian Creek
Jan. 10 – at Harrison Central
Jan. 13 – Edison
Jan. 17 – Oak Glen
Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Jan. 26 – at Minerva
Jan. 29 – East Palestine
Jan. 31 – OVAC Tournament
Feb. 3 – OVAC Tournament
Feb. 7 – United
Feb. 10 – at Oak Glen