Beaver Local High School Basketball Schedules

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Beaver Local High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – Columbiana
Dec. 3 – at East Liverpool
Dec. 4 – at Southern
Dec. 7 – Harrison Central
Dec. 10 – at Indian Creek
Dec. 14 – Edison
Dec. 17 – at Wellsville
Dec. 28 – at Crestview
Dec. 30 – Indian Valley
Jan. 4 – at Oak Glen
Jan. 7 – The Linsly School
Jan. 8 – at St. Clairsville
Jan. 11 – East Liverpool
Jan. 14 – at Harrison Central
Jan. 18 – Indian Creek
Jan. 21 – at Edison
Jan. 22 – Wellsville
Jan. 29 – at Buckeye 8 Championship
Feb. 4 – Oak Glen
Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinal
Feb. 12 – OVAC Final
Feb. 15 – at Minerva
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – Crestview
Nov. 22 – at East Palestine
Nov. 27 – Lisbon
Nov. 29 – East Liverpool
Dec. 4 – at Girard
Dec. 6 – at Indian Creek
Dec. 9 – Harrison Central
Dec. 13 – at Edison
Dec. 15 – at Carrollton
Dec. 20 – Steubenville
Dec. 30 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 6 – Indian Creek
Jan. 10 – at Harrison Central
Jan. 13 – Edison
Jan. 17 – Oak Glen
Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship
Jan. 26 – at Minerva
Jan. 29 – East Palestine
Jan. 31 – OVAC Semifinal
Feb. 3 – OVAC Final
Feb. 7 – United
Feb. 10 – at Oak Glen
Beaver Local High School
Nickname: The Beavers
Colors: Red and White
School address: 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Beaver Local Schools‘ website
If you have corrections to the BLHS basketball schedule, please contact support.