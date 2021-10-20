Beaver Local High School Basketball Schedules

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Beaver Local High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Columbiana

Dec. 3 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 4 – at Southern

Dec. 7 – Harrison Central

Dec. 10 – at Indian Creek

Dec. 14 – Edison

Dec. 17 – at Wellsville

Dec. 28 – at Crestview

Dec. 30 – Indian Valley

Jan. 4 – at Oak Glen

Jan. 7 – The Linsly School

Jan. 8 – at St. Clairsville

Jan. 11 – East Liverpool

Jan. 14 – at Harrison Central

Jan. 18 – Indian Creek

Jan. 21 – at Edison

Jan. 22 – Wellsville

Jan. 29 – at Buckeye 8 Championship

Feb. 4 – Oak Glen

Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinal

Feb. 12 – OVAC Final

Feb. 15 – at Minerva

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – Crestview

Nov. 22 – at East Palestine

Nov. 27 – Lisbon

Nov. 29 – East Liverpool

Dec. 4 – at Girard

Dec. 6 – at Indian Creek

Dec. 9 – Harrison Central

Dec. 13 – at Edison

Dec. 15 – at Carrollton

Dec. 20 – Steubenville

Dec. 30 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 6 – Indian Creek

Jan. 10 – at Harrison Central

Jan. 13 – Edison

Jan. 17 – Oak Glen

Jan. 22 – Buckeye 8 Championship

Jan. 26 – at Minerva

Jan. 29 – East Palestine

Jan. 31 – OVAC Semifinal

Feb. 3 – OVAC Final

Feb. 7 – United

Feb. 10 – at Oak Glen

Beaver Local High School

Nickname: The Beavers

Colors: Red and White

School address: 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

