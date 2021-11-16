Beaver Local graduate to miss the rest of the NFL season

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Beaver Local graduate and current Baltimore Ravens’ defensive end Derek Wolfe is expected to miss the rest of the 2021-22 NFL season thanks to multiple injuries.
Wolfe has not played in a game this season, having spent the entire campaign on injured reserve with a back and hip injury that he suffered in training camp in August.
The 31-year-old’s practice window expired on Tuesday. The team had until then to activate him to the 53-man roster or let him revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Wolfe signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens after piling up 51 tackles and a sack in 14 games in Baltimore last season.
He was originally selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.