Beaver Local graduate to miss the rest of the NFL season

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. Wolfe, an energetic and talented defensive end, lost his passion for the game during a miserable four-year stretch in Denver that featured three head coaches, 37 defeats and not a single trip to the postseason. So he took a one-year deal with Baltimore, and now Wolfe and the Ravens are right where they want to be in the middle of January: still alive in the playoffs and very much in the running for a trip to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Beaver Local graduate and current Baltimore Ravens’ defensive end Derek Wolfe is expected to miss the rest of the 2021-22 NFL season thanks to multiple injuries.

Wolfe has not played in a game this season, having spent the entire campaign on injured reserve with a back and hip injury that he suffered in training camp in August.

The 31-year-old’s practice window expired on Tuesday. The team had until then to activate him to the 53-man roster or let him revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Wolfe signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens after piling up 51 tackles and a sack in 14 games in Baltimore last season.

He was originally selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.