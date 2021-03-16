Beaver Local graduate signs multi-year contract in NFL free agency

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. Wolfe, an energetic and talented defensive end, lost his passion for the game during a miserable four-year stretch in Denver that featured three head coaches, 37 defeats and not a single trip to the postseason. So he took a one-year deal with Baltimore, and now Wolfe and the Ravens are right where they want to be in the middle of January: still alive in the playoffs and very much in the running for a trip to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Beaver Local graduate Derek Wolfe has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $12 million.

In his first season in Baltimore, Wolfe appeared in 14 games with 8 starts. He finished with 47 total tackles with one sack.

Wolfe originally signed with the Ravens a year ago in free agency, after spending the first eight seasons in Denver.

The 31-year old was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.