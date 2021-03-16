Beaver Local graduate signs multi-year contract in NFL free agency

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Beaver Local graduate Derek Wolfe has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.
It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $12 million.
In his first season in Baltimore, Wolfe appeared in 14 games with 8 starts. He finished with 47 total tackles with one sack.
Wolfe originally signed with the Ravens a year ago in free agency, after spending the first eight seasons in Denver.
The 31-year old was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.