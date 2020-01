The donations came from Denver Bronco Derek Wolfe and Jamin Pastore

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Beaver Local graduates donated a total of $1 million to the school for a new turf football field and state-of-the-art field house.

The donations came from Denver Bronco Derek Wolfe and Jamin Pastore, a businessman and former player at Duke University.

They made the announcement on Tuesday.

