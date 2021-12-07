LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local’s Luke Eyster has officially signed to continue his academic/athletic career in the collegiate ranks with Notre Dame College Golf Program.

During his time at Beaver Local, Eyster set the all-time nine hole career average at 35.95 strokes.

Eyster was named to the East District First Team four times and also earned Buckeye 8 honors four times.

The Beavers’ standout was named All-OVAC honors three times, helping the Beavers to a four-year record of 78-3 with a pair of undefeated seasons.