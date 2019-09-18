Beaver Local girls soccer capture share of Buckeye 8 Championship

The Beavers played St. Clairsville to a 1-1 draw Tuesday and play in the OVAC 4A Tournament next week.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Local girls soccer played St. Clairsville to a 1-1 draw Tuesday at Beaver Local High School.

In the process, the Beavers were crowned Buckeye 8 Co-Champions with a current record of 5-1-2. Beaver Local plays in the OVAC 4A Tournament next week.

After a back and forth first half, St. Clairsville scored first with a goal from Macy Malin a few minutes before halftime.

But the Beavers rallied in the second half and senior Riley Britt scored the equalizer on a penalty kick with 12 minutes left.

Britt leads the charge for Beaver Local with 7 goals and 2 assists this season.