Beaver Local chasing history: McKenzie & Johnston discuss playoff matchup with Shaw

The Beavers are back in the postseason for the first time in 15 years and will face East Cleveland Shaw on Saturday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Local football team is coming off their first playoff win since 2004 last week in Round 1 of the OHSAA State Playoffs.

The ninth-seeded Beavers defeated Minerva, 53-14, and will now hit the road Saturday for an 8-9 matchup with East Cleveland Shaw.

“The fact that we haven’t been here in 15 years, that’s just momentum for us,” said Tanner Johnston, senior quarterback. “It’s just a different mentality coming into practice, everyone wants to be here. We’re going to treat it as a normal game, watch the film we have, do our jobs. By treating it as a normal game, I don’t think people are going to over-stress about it.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Euclid HS (Community Stadium) in the Division IV Region 13 matchup.

“We definitely have a lot of confidence right now. We’re playing well and the kids are excited,” said head coach Mike McKenzie. “They’re not selfish, they’re all cheering for each other and celebrating and we’re just excited to play football.”

Watch the full interviews with Coach McKenzie and Tanner Johnston in the video above.

