Beaver Local breaks into latest edition of WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local has won five straight and defeated its’ last four opponents by an average of 48 points per game. Tonight, the Beavers make their first appearance in our WKBN Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to find out who made the top ten this week!

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school football teams from here in the Valley.

This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and could make a long run in the OHSAA and PIAA playoffs.

