LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Local baseball team has high expectations for the year ahead with a number of seniors returning.
“Our strength is with our team speed, pitching and our defense,” said Coach Michael Agnew. “I believe we have the best outfield in the area. We’re looking to advance deep into the playoffs and win our league [Buckeye 8].”
The Beavers will have to replace their top two hitters from last year in Ryan Cunningham (.391) and Dylan Moore (.357). Cunningham also threw 40 innings and recorded three wins.
Beaver Local is making its first trip to Myrtle Beach to compete in The Ripken Experience.
The Beavers will look for another strong start. Last year, they opened the campaign with a 7-3 mark. Coach Agnew’s group begins the season at Indian Creek on Monday, March 28.
Beaver Local Beavers’ Baseball Preview
2021 Record: 11-11
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Meadowbrook, 5-0, in the Sectional Final
Coach: Michael Agnew
Key Returnees
Seniors – Ethan Agnew (P/CF/SS), Logan Blissenbach (RF), Dalton Curran (P/3B), Dorian Jackson (P/C/SS). Junior – Dylan Ferguson (OF). Sophomores – Micah Jones (P/C/IF), Kristian Lantz (P/IF/OF)
Newcomers
Senior – Avery Wiegand (P/LF/1B)
2022 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Indian Creek
Mar. 30 – Indian Creek
Apr. 1 – Edison
Apr. 2 – East Palestine
Apr. 4 – at Edison
Apr. 6 – at Harrison Central
Apr. 8 – Harrison Central
Apr. 9 – Steubenville Catholic Central
Apr. 12 – Myrtle Beach (Christian Bros. Academy)
Apr. 13 – Myrtle Beach (Bishop Timon – St. Jude)
Apr. 14 – Myrtle Beach (Penn Yan Academy)
Apr. 15 – Myrtle Beach (Conneaut)
Apr. 18 – East
Apr. 19 – at Wellsville
Apr. 21 – East Liverpool
Apr. 22 – Minerva
Apr. 23 – at Struthers
Apr. 25 – Oak Glen
Apr. 27 – at East
Apr. 28 – at East Liverpool
Apr. 30 – Lisbon
May 3 – at Lisbon
May 4 – at Crestview
May 6 – Buckeye 8
May 9 – at Carrollton