LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Local baseball team has high expectations for the year ahead with a number of seniors returning.

“Our strength is with our team speed, pitching and our defense,” said Coach Michael Agnew. “I believe we have the best outfield in the area. We’re looking to advance deep into the playoffs and win our league [Buckeye 8].”

The Beavers will have to replace their top two hitters from last year in Ryan Cunningham (.391) and Dylan Moore (.357). Cunningham also threw 40 innings and recorded three wins.

Beaver Local is making its first trip to Myrtle Beach to compete in The Ripken Experience.

The Beavers will look for another strong start. Last year, they opened the campaign with a 7-3 mark. Coach Agnew’s group begins the season at Indian Creek on Monday, March 28.

Beaver Local Beavers’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 11-11

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Meadowbrook, 5-0, in the Sectional Final

Coach: Michael Agnew

Key Returnees

Seniors – Ethan Agnew (P/CF/SS), Logan Blissenbach (RF), Dalton Curran (P/3B), Dorian Jackson (P/C/SS). Junior – Dylan Ferguson (OF). Sophomores – Micah Jones (P/C/IF), Kristian Lantz (P/IF/OF)

Newcomers

Senior – Avery Wiegand (P/LF/1B)

2022 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Indian Creek

Mar. 30 – Indian Creek

Apr. 1 – Edison

Apr. 2 – East Palestine

Apr. 4 – at Edison

Apr. 6 – at Harrison Central

Apr. 8 – Harrison Central

Apr. 9 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Apr. 12 – Myrtle Beach (Christian Bros. Academy)

Apr. 13 – Myrtle Beach (Bishop Timon – St. Jude)

Apr. 14 – Myrtle Beach (Penn Yan Academy)

Apr. 15 – Myrtle Beach (Conneaut)

Apr. 18 – East

Apr. 19 – at Wellsville

Apr. 21 – East Liverpool

Apr. 22 – Minerva

Apr. 23 – at Struthers

Apr. 25 – Oak Glen

Apr. 27 – at East

Apr. 28 – at East Liverpool

Apr. 30 – Lisbon

May 3 – at Lisbon

May 4 – at Crestview

May 6 – Buckeye 8

May 9 – at Carrollton