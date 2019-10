CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range edged Cardinal Mooney 1-0 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer District Semifinals Tuesday night.

The Raiders’ lone goal was scored by Camden Thomas near the end of the first half.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 16-2 overall on the season.

South Range advances to face Crestview in the Division III District Finals Saturday at 4PM at Boardman.