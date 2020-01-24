Beal scores 36 as weary Wizards down Cavs 124-112

CLEVELAND (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 36 points and the weary Washington Wizards, overcoming an overtime loss and early morning arrival in town, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112. The Wizards started slowly after not getting in until around 4 a.m. following an OT defeat in Miami on Wednesday, but took over late in the first quarter and pulled away. The Cavaliers have lost six in a row and 11 of 13. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points.

