Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

Sports

The Bears won their first men's basketball championship in program history

by: EDDIE PELLS - AP National Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The fresh-as-can-be Baylor Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection in an 86-70 runaway in the national title game.

It brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas.

Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears, who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long – but never first, all because of Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs finish the season at 31-1. Indiana’s 1975-76 squad remains the last team to run the table.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com