Bauer throws 8 strong innings, Indians beat Astros 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) - Trevor Bauer threw eight strong innings, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Houston Astros 2-1 on Thursday night.



Bauer (3-1) allowed one run, four hits and six walks while striking out three. He improved to 8-0 in his career against the Astros, including two wins against Cole, his former teammate at UCLA. That doesn't include the three relief appearances Bauer made against Houston in last year's AL Division Series, a 3-0 Astros sweep.



The Indians right-hander continued his solid first month, giving up two or fewer runs in five of six starts.



Martin got the first hit off Cole (1-4) with a solo homer in the third that just made it over the right field wall.



Bauers led off the fifth with a solo home run to left to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.



Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his seventh save.



Cole surrendered two runs and three hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. Cole bounced back nicely after giving up a career-high nine runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start Saturday against the Rangers.



George Springer knotted it at one-all in the bottom of the third with a long solo home run to left that flew out of the stadium.



DISPUTED DOUBLE PLAY



Houston had an opportunity with runners on first and second in the sixth when Carlos Correa grounded into an inning-ending double play. Correa, however, didn't run on the play, thinking he fouled the ball off his front foot. The umpires convened and upheld the double play.



INDIANS ROSTER MOVES



RHP Tyler Clippard was called up from Triple-A Columbus to take the roster spot of RHP Jefry Rodriguez, who was sent down after Wednesday's game. ... Cleveland traded OF Cameron Maybin, who was playing at Columbus, to the Yankees for cash.



UP NEXT



Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (2-2, 5.88) will make his sixth start of the season Friday looking to build on his last start Saturday, when he allowed four runs in seven innings in a win over the Braves.



Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (3-2, 4.78) looks to rebound after being tagged for a career-high 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings Sunday in an 11-10 loss to the Rangers.