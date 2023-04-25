YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The South Side Boxing Club is bringing some of the best amateur boxers in the area together on Saturday, April 29.

The ‘Battle of Belmont’ will feature at least 13 amateur bouts and take place at the Metroplex Banquet Center in Girard. Fighters from Youngstown, Akron, Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh will be represented.

The main event will feature Tony Scandy vs. Rick Navarro for the Masters Heavyweight Championship belt.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights start at 7 p.m. General admission is $25. Tickets are available by contacting Jack Loew from South Side Boxing at 330-501-5713.