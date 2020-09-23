Battle of 224: Canfield and Poland draw in clash between two of the area’s best

The rematch in this rivalry takes place in the final game of the regular season, Oct. 15 at Poland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Battle of 224 was once again a battle until the very end Tuesday between the Canfield and Poland boys soccer teams.

After 80 minutes of play, the game ended in a scoreless draw. Both teams had numerous chances throughout, but the defense and strong play of the goalkeepers proved to be the difference.

“This is one of the best teams in the area. They’re a state-ranked team in Division II and we feel good about the performance we put out here. We really got tested today,” said Brian Garcar, Poland’s head coach. “We did some good things but there’s a lot of things that we can definitely fix and try to improve on.”

Canfield is ranked 12th this week in the Division II State Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs are also receiving votes.

“Every time we play them, it’s a great game. They’re well coached and the boys have fun. It’s their biggest rivalry,” said Christian Silvestri. “It was a good-fought game, I don’t know what else to say about it. We’re kind of disappointed, we wanted to come out of here with a win, but we’ll just work hard and get them next time.”

With the draw, Poland moves to 7-0-1 on the season, while Canfield is now 7-1-2. The rematch in this rivalry takes place in the final game of the regular season, Oct. 15 at Poland.