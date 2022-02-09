YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland and Canfield girls basketball teams will renew their rivalry Thursday night in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear from both coaches as they get ready for the live broadcast.

“We always tell our girls, you could be playing Tiddlywinks or bowling; if it’s Canfield-Poland, people are going to come watch,” says Canfield head coach Matt Reel.

“That rivalry is only special because of the way these kids play when they get on the floor,” says Poland head Coach Nick Blanch. “There is no better way for us to end the regular season than playing Canfield, at Canfield, Game of the Week, with fans being able to watch from all over… so we’re just really excited for the opportunity and thankful.”

“It’s our longest-standing rival. I always try to get the girls to enjoy the atmosphere,” said Reel. “In girls basketball, a lot of time, they don’t get the credit the boys do, and they’re putting just as much time, so when they have an opportunity to play in front of a lot of people, in front of a live audience, just enjoy it”

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Poland (17-3) at Canfield (14-5)