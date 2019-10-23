Battle for the Crown: Springfield, Western Reserve meet with league championship, playoff implications

The Blue Devils are hoping to hand Springifled their first loss and take control of the MVAC

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A conference championship is on the line Friday night in New Middletown as Western Reserve will travel to Springfield to take on the Tigers.

Both teams are unbeaten in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play, and they’re trying to lock up their first MVAC league championship.

“Talking about goals that you set before the season,” says Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero. “And it is always 10-0 and is always the league title and playoffs. This is important for our kids and this is what we have been preparing for, for the past year.”

“One of the games that we circled on the calendar and it is going to decide the league,” said senior Garrett Walker. “So it is going to be a huge game. It is growing into a big rivalry like South Range, every single year they give us a challenge. They are a great team, great organization and it is going to be a really good game.”

“This is a huge game for us,” said Western Reserve head coach Andy Hake. “This is a championship game for us. Is it do or die? You know, I just feel like when you win the league championship, you get into the playoffs. If you don’t win the league championship, you are hoping other things happen so you would rather control your own destiny.”

The Tigers have had the Blue Devils number of late. Springfield has won three straight over Western Reserve, but that is something the Blue Devils are hoping to change Friday night.