WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven Blue Devil batters had at least one base hit in Lisbon’s 19-3 victory over Wellsville.

Hunter Sturgeon led the team with three hits and drove in three runs. Gage Owens and Ashton Pitts each finished a pair of singles and scored three times.

Tanner McCormick struck out 10 batters in seven innings for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon returns home Saturday to face United.

For Wellsville, sophomore Hadley Tice hit a homerun and closed out his day with two hits.

Saturday, the Tigers are scheduled to square off with Jefferson County Christian at home.