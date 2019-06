SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City softball team had not allowed a single run in tournament play this year, and the first, and only, one they surrendered today ended their season in the State Quarterfinals.

The Eagles fell to WPIAL champion Elizabeth Forward, 1-0 at Slippery Rock University on Friday.

The Warriors got an RBI single from junior Jordan Pinneri in the 4th inning that proved to be the difference.

Grove City finishes the season (16-6).