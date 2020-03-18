Basketball Recap: Struthers registers most wins since 2011

Coach Wernicki’s team wins 1st league title since 2012
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers went from a team which finished tied for 5th in the Northeast 8’s inaugural season of 2018-19 to the league champions just this past year by posting a 12-2 mark in the conference. The Wildcats registered a 21-4 overall mark with three of their losses coming by a combined 6 points (versus Poland, South Range and their district final loss to Chaney).
Struthers was led by their senior standouts Carson Ryan – who went for over 1,000-points on January 28 – and Jared Laczko. The group also featured a strong junior class which had the likes of Trey Metzka, Aidan Slocum and Brandon Washington all filling out the roster and scoring double-figures.
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 63.6
Scoring Defense: 51.9
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Carson Ryan – 15.2
Trey Metzka – 14.4
Aidan Slocum – 10.5
Brandon Washington – 10
Jared Laczko – 9
Rebounding
Carson Ryan – 7.5
Brandon Washington – 4.6
Jared Laczko – 4.4
Assists
Aidan Slocum – 4.8
Carson Ryan – 3.1
Brandon Washington – 2.4
Trey Metzka – 2.1
Steals
Brandon Washington – 3.1
Three-Point Percentage
Jared Laczko – 43.5% (27 3PTM)
Trey Metzka – 42.7% (44)
Carson Ryan – 37.5% (42)
Aidan Slocum – 35.6% (16)
Free Throw Percentage
Trey Metzka – 76.5% (39-51)
Aidan Slocum – 68.0% (51-75)
Field Goal Percentage
Trey Metzka – 51%
Jared Laczko – 49%
Carson Ryan – 49%
Aidan Slocum – 47%