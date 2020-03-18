Basketball Recap: Struthers registers most wins since 2011

Struthers saw an increase in overall wins of 11 from the year prior

Coach Wernicki’s team wins 1st league title since 2012

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers went from a team which finished tied for 5th in the Northeast 8’s inaugural season of 2018-19 to the league champions just this past year by posting a 12-2 mark in the conference. The Wildcats registered a 21-4 overall mark with three of their losses coming by a combined 6 points (versus Poland, South Range and their district final loss to Chaney).

Struthers was led by their senior standouts Carson Ryan – who went for over 1,000-points on January 28 – and Jared Laczko. The group also featured a strong junior class which had the likes of Trey Metzka, Aidan Slocum and Brandon Washington all filling out the roster and scoring double-figures.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 63.6

Scoring Defense: 51.9

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Carson Ryan – 15.2

Trey Metzka – 14.4

Aidan Slocum – 10.5

Brandon Washington – 10

Jared Laczko – 9

Rebounding

Carson Ryan – 7.5

Brandon Washington – 4.6

Jared Laczko – 4.4

Assists

Aidan Slocum – 4.8

Carson Ryan – 3.1

Brandon Washington – 2.4

Trey Metzka – 2.1

Steals

Brandon Washington – 3.1

Three-Point Percentage

Jared Laczko – 43.5% (27 3PTM)

Trey Metzka – 42.7% (44)

Carson Ryan – 37.5% (42)

Aidan Slocum – 35.6% (16)

Free Throw Percentage

Trey Metzka – 76.5% (39-51)

Aidan Slocum – 68.0% (51-75)

Field Goal Percentage

Trey Metzka – 51%

Jared Laczko – 49%

Carson Ryan – 49%

Aidan Slocum – 47%