Basketball recap: Southern wins 18; most in school history

Southern finished 2nd in the EOAC this past year

Cam Grodhaus became the 4th player in Southern history to score 1,000-points

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a monumental season for the Southern Local boys’ basketball team. The Indians won the most games in school history (18) as they closed out the EOAC season in second place with a 9-3 record.

Cam Grodhaus became the 4th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau with 1141 points during his career. Number 3 collected 335 rebounds, 282 assists and knocked down 113 three-point baskets.

Coach Gerard Grimm’s team advanced to the Struthers District Final after defeating Valley Christian and Sebring in post-season competition.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 65.4

Scoring Defense: 51.7

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Cam Grodhaus – 20.7

Brock Smalley – 12.7

Brad Sloan – 8.4

Tanner Patterson – 7.3

Rebounding

Jayce Sloan – 7.0

Brad Sloan – 5.8

Cam Grodhaus – 5.2

Assists

Cam Grodhaus – 4.4

Jayce Sloan – 3.0

Brock Smalley – 2.5

Brad Sloan – 2.3

Steals

Jayce Sloan – 3.1

Brad Sloan – 2.9

Cam Grodhaus – 2.7

Brock Smalley – 2.1

Three-Point Percentage

Brock Smalley – 34.8% (47 3PTM)

Jayce Sloan – 31.6% (6)

Free Throw Percentage

Cam Grodhaus – 66.1%

Field Goal Percentage

Tanner Patterson – 58.8%

Brock Smalley – 47.2%