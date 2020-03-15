Basketball recap: Newton Falls captures 1st league title in 11 years

Coach Roy Sembach’s Tigers posted their first 20-win campaign since 2012

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an unforgettable season for the Newton Falls’ boys basketball team. The Tigers won their first league championship since 2009 as well as accumulating 20-wins for the first time since 2012. Two of Newton Falls’ three-losses during the regular season were by a total of 5 points (to Lakeview and at LaBrae). The Tigers closed out the year with a 20-4 mark.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 56.8

Scoring Defense: 45.1

Individual Leaders (Reg. Season)

Scoring

Joey Kline – 15.7

Josh Honeycutt – 13.6

Adam Honeycutt – 9.8

Cole Marquette – 9.4

Rebounding

Josh Honeycutt – 8.2

Cole Marquette – 6.3

Adam Honeycutt – 5.4

Joey Kline – 5.3

Assists

Joey Kline – 7.0

Josh Honeycutt – 3.2

Adam Honeycutt – 2.5

Ian King – 2.3

Steals

Josh Honeycutt – 3.2

Joey Kline – 3.1

Field Goal Percentage

Cole Marquette – 69.0%

Joey Kline – 50.3%

Three-Point Percentage

Josh Honeycutt – 36.7% (40 3PTM)

Jordan Dowling – 36.5% (23)

Ian King – 35.2% (19)

Free Throw Percentage

Josh Honeycutt – 75.0%