Basketball recap: Newton Falls captures 1st league title in 11 years

Sports

Junior Joey Kline led the Tigers with 16 points per game and 7 assists

Newton Falls Tigers High School Basketball

Coach Roy Sembach’s Tigers posted their first 20-win campaign since 2012

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an unforgettable season for the Newton Falls’ boys basketball team. The Tigers won their first league championship since 2009 as well as accumulating 20-wins for the first time since 2012. Two of Newton Falls’ three-losses during the regular season were by a total of 5 points (to Lakeview and at LaBrae). The Tigers closed out the year with a 20-4 mark.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 56.8
Scoring Defense: 45.1

Individual Leaders (Reg. Season)
Scoring
Joey Kline – 15.7
Josh Honeycutt – 13.6
Adam Honeycutt – 9.8
Cole Marquette – 9.4

Rebounding
Josh Honeycutt – 8.2
Cole Marquette – 6.3
Adam Honeycutt – 5.4
Joey Kline – 5.3

Assists
Joey Kline – 7.0
Josh Honeycutt – 3.2
Adam Honeycutt – 2.5
Ian King – 2.3

Steals
Josh Honeycutt – 3.2
Joey Kline – 3.1

Field Goal Percentage
Cole Marquette – 69.0%
Joey Kline – 50.3%

Three-Point Percentage
Josh Honeycutt – 36.7% (40 3PTM)
Jordan Dowling – 36.5% (23)
Ian King – 35.2% (19)

Free Throw Percentage
Josh Honeycutt – 75.0%

