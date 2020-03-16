Basketball recap: McDonald & Rasile back in Districts once again

Coach Jeff Rasile’s Blue Devils earn 22nd win in District Final
McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald won their first District title in three years (2017) as the Blue Devils won 22 games. The Devils reached that 20-win plateau for the 6th time in the past 8 years. Under coach Jeff Rasile, McDonald has accomplished this feat 11 times now.
Senior Zach Rasile closed out his remarkable career as the state’s second leading scorer (3,013) and Ohio’s top three-point shot maker (485) in history.
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 76.0
Scoring Defense: 55.6
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Zach Rasile – 38.0
Jake Portlese – 17.7
Eli Street – 7.6
Dominic Carkido – 7.0
Rebounding
Jake Portolese – 9.3
Ziad Aziz – 5.9
Zach Rasile – 5.4
Assists
Ziad Aziz – 8.7
Zach Rasile – 3.9
Steals
Zach Rasile – 3.7
Eli Street – 1.7
Field Goal Percentage
Jake Portolese – 54.7%
Zach Rasile – 48.6%
Three-Point Percentage
Jake Portolese – 43.9% (54 3PTM)
Zach Rasile – 43.6% (127)
Eli Street – 36.2% (46)
Free Throw Percentage
Zach Rasile – 84.6%
Jake Portolese – 79%