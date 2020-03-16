Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Closings and delays
There are currently 184 active closings. Click for more details.

Basketball recap: McDonald & Rasile back in Districts once again

Sports

Senior Zach Rasile became the 1st player in the state to make 100 3-pointers in all 4 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:
McDonald Blue Devils basketball

Credit: PDPics via Pixabay

Coach Jeff Rasile’s Blue Devils earn 22nd win in District Final

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald won their first District title in three years (2017) as the Blue Devils won 22 games. The Devils reached that 20-win plateau for the 6th time in the past 8 years. Under coach Jeff Rasile, McDonald has accomplished this feat 11 times now.

Senior Zach Rasile closed out his remarkable career as the state’s second leading scorer (3,013) and Ohio’s top three-point shot maker (485) in history.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 76.0
Scoring Defense: 55.6

Individual Leaders
Scoring
Zach Rasile – 38.0
Jake Portlese – 17.7
Eli Street – 7.6
Dominic Carkido – 7.0

Rebounding
Jake Portolese – 9.3
Ziad Aziz – 5.9
Zach Rasile – 5.4

Assists
Ziad Aziz – 8.7
Zach Rasile – 3.9

Steals
Zach Rasile – 3.7
Eli Street – 1.7

Field Goal Percentage
Jake Portolese – 54.7%
Zach Rasile – 48.6%

Three-Point Percentage
Jake Portolese – 43.9% (54 3PTM)
Zach Rasile – 43.6% (127)
Eli Street – 36.2% (46)

Free Throw Percentage
Zach Rasile – 84.6%
Jake Portolese – 79%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS