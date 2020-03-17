Basketball recap: Kennedy rallied to finish in the Regionals

Coach Komlanc’s team outscored their foes in the Orwell district by an average of 19 points
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy began the season with a 2-11 record. Coach Mark Komlanc’s bunch lost six games by single digits. The Eagles closed out the year by winning 10 of their final 13 and won the Orwell District title. Junior Cameron Hollobaugh led the Eagles by tallying a double-double.
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 60.5
Scoring Defense: 63.6
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Cameron Hollobaugh – 17.8
TJ Harden – 11.3
Saba Svani – 9.0
Gabe Green – 8.4
Bobby Plizga – 5.6
Rebounding
Cameron Hollobaugh – 10.3
TJ Harden – 7.2
Hayden Wait – 3.7
Assists
Hayden Wait – 4.1
Gabe Green – 2.7
Cameron Hollobaugh – 2.6
Saba Svani – 2.6
Steals
Cameron Hollobaugh – 3.1
Gabe Green – 2.0
Saba Svani – 1.8
Field Goal Percentage
Cameron Hollobaugh – 59.6% (164-275)
Three-Point Percentage
TJ Harden – 40.4% (36 3PTM)
Sejjan Cuoto – 35.5% (11)
Cameron Hollobaugh – 34.9% (22)
Free Throw Percentage
Cameron Hollobaugh – 70.0%
TJ Harden – 63.9%