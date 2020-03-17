Basketball recap: Kennedy rallied to finish in the Regionals

Junior Cameron Hollobaugh averaged 17 and 10 for the Eagles

Coach Komlanc’s team outscored their foes in the Orwell district by an average of 19 points

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy began the season with a 2-11 record. Coach Mark Komlanc’s bunch lost six games by single digits. The Eagles closed out the year by winning 10 of their final 13 and won the Orwell District title. Junior Cameron Hollobaugh led the Eagles by tallying a double-double.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 60.5

Scoring Defense: 63.6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Cameron Hollobaugh – 17.8

TJ Harden – 11.3

Saba Svani – 9.0

Gabe Green – 8.4

Bobby Plizga – 5.6

Rebounding

Cameron Hollobaugh – 10.3

TJ Harden – 7.2

Hayden Wait – 3.7

Assists

Hayden Wait – 4.1

Gabe Green – 2.7

Cameron Hollobaugh – 2.6

Saba Svani – 2.6

Steals

Cameron Hollobaugh – 3.1

Gabe Green – 2.0

Saba Svani – 1.8

Field Goal Percentage

Cameron Hollobaugh – 59.6% (164-275)

Three-Point Percentage

TJ Harden – 40.4% (36 3PTM)

Sejjan Cuoto – 35.5% (11)

Cameron Hollobaugh – 34.9% (22)

Free Throw Percentage

Cameron Hollobaugh – 70.0%

TJ Harden – 63.9%