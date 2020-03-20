Basketball recap: East Liverpool’s Jackson becomes all-time leading scorer

Tresean Jackson finishes his prep career with 1387 points
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool closed out this season with an 18-6 mark. The Potters have accumulated 37 wins in the past 2 years. Senior guard Tresean Jackson finished his time as the Potters’ top scorer (1387) and the player who holds the most three-point makes (217) in school history.
Coach Nate Conley’s group began the season with 5 straight wins and ran off another six consecutive wins between January 14 to February 1.
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 67.6
Scoring Defense: 50.8
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Tresean Jackson – 21.5
Brennan O’Hara – 11.7
Timmy Neal – 9.4
Rebounding
Timmy Neal – 5.5
Brennan O’Hara – 4.2
Assists
Tresean Jackson – 4.5
Three-Point Made Field Goals
Tresean Jackson – 55