1  of  2
Breaking News
White House coronavirus task force scheduled to hold Friday briefing Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There are currently 225 active closings. Click for more details.

Basketball recap: East Liverpool’s Jackson becomes all-time leading scorer

Sports

Coach Nate Conley's group finished with a 18-6 mark

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Liverpool Potters high school basketball

Tresean Jackson finishes his prep career with 1387 points

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool closed out this season with an 18-6 mark. The Potters have accumulated 37 wins in the past 2 years. Senior guard Tresean Jackson finished his time as the Potters’ top scorer (1387) and the player who holds the most three-point makes (217) in school history.

Coach Nate Conley’s group began the season with 5 straight wins and ran off another six consecutive wins between January 14 to February 1.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 67.6
Scoring Defense: 50.8

Individual Leaders
Scoring
Tresean Jackson – 21.5
Brennan O’Hara – 11.7
Timmy Neal – 9.4

Rebounding
Timmy Neal – 5.5
Brennan O’Hara – 4.2

Assists
Tresean Jackson – 4.5

Three-Point Made Field Goals
Tresean Jackson – 55

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS