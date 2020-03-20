Basketball recap: East Liverpool’s Jackson becomes all-time leading scorer

Tresean Jackson finishes his prep career with 1387 points

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool closed out this season with an 18-6 mark. The Potters have accumulated 37 wins in the past 2 years. Senior guard Tresean Jackson finished his time as the Potters’ top scorer (1387) and the player who holds the most three-point makes (217) in school history.

Coach Nate Conley’s group began the season with 5 straight wins and ran off another six consecutive wins between January 14 to February 1.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 67.6

Scoring Defense: 50.8

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Tresean Jackson – 21.5

Brennan O’Hara – 11.7

Timmy Neal – 9.4

Rebounding

Timmy Neal – 5.5

Brennan O’Hara – 4.2

Assists

Tresean Jackson – 4.5

Three-Point Made Field Goals

Tresean Jackson – 55