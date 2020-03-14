Breaking News
Basketball recap: Columbiana wins 1st league title since 2008

Sports

Columbiana featured six players who averaged 7-points or more

Columbiana Clippers High School Basketball

Coach Todd Johnson’s group won the most games (19) since the Clippers’ 2008 (21)

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers came away with their first Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) championship and their first league title of any kind since 2008 (last trip to the Regionals). The Clippers had gone through 7 losing seasons (with 14 losses or more in each) over their previous 9 years. Columbiana was one-win shy of reaching 20 victories for the season.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 64.3
Scoring Defense: 49.3

Individual Leaders
Scoring
Sean Whitehead – 12.3
Matthew Mazei – 11.0
Ryan Fahs – 8.7
Dalton Whitehair – 8.3
Carter Pasco – 7.5
Hunter Zentner – 6.9

Rebounding
Matthew Mazei – 9.0
Hunter Zentner – 7.0

Assists
Hunter Zentner – 3.4
Ryan Fahs – 2.2
Carter Pasco – 2.0

Steals
Hunter Zentner – 2.0

Field Goal Percentage
Matthew Mazei – 57.4%
Ryan Fahs – 52.3%
Sean Whitehead – 49.2%

Three-Point Percentage
Zach Clark – 45.8% (22 3PTM)
Dalton Whitehair – 39.1% (52)
Ryan Fahs – 36.6% (15)
Sean Whitehead – 34.3% (24)

Free Throw Percentage
Sean Whitehead – 87.5%
Dalton Whitehair – 83.3%
Matthew Mazei – 70.8%

