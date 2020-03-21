Basketball recap: Bristol wins 9th straight NAC championship

Panthers earned the #1 seed in the Orwell District
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – At Bristol, coach Craig Giesy sustained the Panthers success with a 9th straight Northeastern Athletic Conference crown. Bristol won the league outright on February 21 after topping Newbury, 87-29. Bristol has averaged 20.8 overall wins over the past eight seasons.
Senior forward Matt Church led the team in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (8.1) while three other Panthers finished in double-figures as well (Nick Church, 12.9; Mike Wiebe, 10.9; Matt Stephens, 10.6).
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 70.0
Scoring Defense: 48.0
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Matt Church – 18.5
Nick Curch – 12.9
Mike Wiebe – 10.9
Matt Stephens – 10.6
Jake Erjavec- 5.7
Seth Mooney – 5.0
Rebounding
Matt Church – 8.1
Seth Mooney – 4.5
Mike Wiebe – 4.5
Matt Stephens – 4.4
Nick Church – 4.0
Assists
Mike Wiebe – 4.0
Matt Stephens – 2.5
Nick Church – 2.0
Steals
Mike Wiebe – 3.2
Matt Stephens – 3.0
Matt Church – 2.0
Field Goal Percentage
Mike Wiebe – 50.0%
Matt Church – 49.9%
Seth Mooney – 49.5%
Three-Point Percentage
Nick Church – 47.1% (24 3PTM)
Seth Mooney – 34.2%(13)
Free Throw Percentage
Nick Church – 77.1%
Jeremy Miller – 71.4%