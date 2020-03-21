Basketball recap: Bristol wins 9th straight NAC championship

Panthers earned the #1 seed in the Orwell District

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – At Bristol, coach Craig Giesy sustained the Panthers success with a 9th straight Northeastern Athletic Conference crown. Bristol won the league outright on February 21 after topping Newbury, 87-29. Bristol has averaged 20.8 overall wins over the past eight seasons.

Senior forward Matt Church led the team in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (8.1) while three other Panthers finished in double-figures as well (Nick Church, 12.9; Mike Wiebe, 10.9; Matt Stephens, 10.6).

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 70.0

Scoring Defense: 48.0

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Matt Church – 18.5

Nick Curch – 12.9

Mike Wiebe – 10.9

Matt Stephens – 10.6

Jake Erjavec- 5.7

Seth Mooney – 5.0

Rebounding

Matt Church – 8.1

Seth Mooney – 4.5

Mike Wiebe – 4.5

Matt Stephens – 4.4

Nick Church – 4.0

Assists

Mike Wiebe – 4.0

Matt Stephens – 2.5

Nick Church – 2.0

Steals

Mike Wiebe – 3.2

Matt Stephens – 3.0

Matt Church – 2.0

Field Goal Percentage

Mike Wiebe – 50.0%

Matt Church – 49.9%

Seth Mooney – 49.5%

Three-Point Percentage

Nick Church – 47.1% (24 3PTM)

Seth Mooney – 34.2%(13)

Free Throw Percentage

Nick Church – 77.1%

Jeremy Miller – 71.4%